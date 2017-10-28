BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his wife, Donna, will travel to Puerto Rico to meet with officials and discuss their recovery from Hurricane Maria.

Edwards and the first lady are making the trip at the invitation of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló. Joining them will be Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, adjutant general for the Louisiana National Guard, and Col. James Waskom, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Currently, Louisiana National Guard soldiers and GOHSEP personnel are deployed to Puerto Rico assisting in the recovery. The state also launched a donation drive, collecting about 100 pallets of goods including more than 125,000 packages of diapers, 269,000 packages of baby wipes, 57,000 feminine products and other items. LNG is coordinating the delivery of the goods.

Edwards will return to Louisiana on Tuesday.