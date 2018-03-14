BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s top elections officer is defying calls for his resignation and saying he will fight a lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed one of his employees.
But while Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced Wednesday he’ll finish his current term in office, he also said he won’t run for re-election next year.
In his first public appearance since the lawsuit, the Republican official didn’t address any allegations directly, beyond calling the lawsuit “unfair.”
The lawsuit claims Schedler harassed a woman who worked in his office for years and punished her when she rebuffed repeated advances.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
Schedler has responded previously by saying he had a consensual sexual relationship with the woman, a claim the woman’s lawyer has denied.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and several female lawmakers have urged Schedler to resign immediately.