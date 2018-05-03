THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school board hopes to have procedures in place for finding a new superintendent by mid-May.

The Courier reports the Lafourche School Board instructed its search committee Wednesday to develop recommendations to replace the retiring Jo Ann Matthews by May 14. Matthews plans to retire in March 2019.

The school board must decide if it wants to hire the next superintendent before its term ends Dec. 31. If the current members were to choose the next superintendent, the district might have two superintendents under contract until Matthews’ contract expires.

School Board President Al Archer has said the finance committee will consider compensation for superintendents in the region. Matthews’ currently salary is $219,937.10, up from $140,623.25 during her first year in 2005, and frozen in 2015 at her request.

