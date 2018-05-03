THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school board hopes to have procedures in place for finding a new superintendent by mid-May.
The Courier reports the Lafourche School Board instructed its search committee Wednesday to develop recommendations to replace the retiring Jo Ann Matthews by May 14. Matthews plans to retire in March 2019.
The school board must decide if it wants to hire the next superintendent before its term ends Dec. 31. If the current members were to choose the next superintendent, the district might have two superintendents under contract until Matthews’ contract expires.
School Board President Al Archer has said the finance committee will consider compensation for superintendents in the region. Matthews’ currently salary is $219,937.10, up from $140,623.25 during her first year in 2005, and frozen in 2015 at her request.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
___
Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com