BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Democratic Party is hosting its large annual fundraiser Friday, with an eye toward recruiting more candidates and proving Gov. John Bel Edwards’ capture of statewide office wasn’t a fluke.

Democrats in the state appear energized about campaigns this year and next, believing they’ve gained new entry points with Donald Trump’s presidency and voter frustration with him.

When the party faithful gathers for the True Blue Gala, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe intends to tell them Louisiana can boost the number of Democrats in elected office, like his home state did.

The task is not an easy one.

Republicans have won 17 of the last 18 statewide races in Louisiana. The state House and Senate are overwhelmingly Republican, and every congressional seat but one is held by the GOP.