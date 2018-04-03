BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s public colleges escaped cuts for the first time in nearly a decade this year, and their leaders are asking lawmakers to keep them from the chopping block again.

LSU System President F. King Alexander urged the House Appropriations Committee: “Just give us stability.” He says the threat of new cuts in the financial year that begins July 1 could upend progress LSU made this year in recruiting faculty and students.

The message from higher education officials Tuesday was consistent, that they need lawmakers to end the uncertainty over how much financing colleges and the TOPS college tuition program will get in the 2018-19 school year.

Louisiana faces an estimated $700 million budget shortfall in the upcoming year. Efforts to pass taxes to replace expiring taxes have failed so far.