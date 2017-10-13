BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana residents have responded to a call for donations to help Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Friday that a statewide donation drive collected 125,000 packages of diapers; 269,000 packages of baby wipes; 57,000 feminine care products; and hundreds of other essential items.

The donations filled up 100 pallets, according to the governor’s office.

The items have been collected over the last two weeks at donation sites around Louisiana. The Louisiana National Guard is coordinating delivery to Puerto Rico.

In addition, more than 300 National Guard troops and other state emergency personnel have traveled to the island to assist with recovery efforts.