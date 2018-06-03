BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s senators agreed Sunday to a $29 billion state operating budget, but they have yet to back the financing necessary to pay for it.

The spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would avoid worst-case scenario cuts discussed for months — if lawmakers support $540 million in taxes for next year.

Senators voted 38-1 Sunday night for the budget proposal .

The House has backed $400 million in taxes. The Senate hasn’t yet voted on the major sales tax bill, but was expected to consider it later in the night. The special session appears headed into the final hours before Monday’s midnight deadline with lawmakers still trying to broker a tax and budget deal.

In the Senate’s budget, college campuses and the TOPS tuition program would be protected from reductions, along with major health programs and the child-welfare agency. Corrections officers would get a pay raise. The foster care program would be expanded to pay for students to finish high school or until they reach 21 years old, rather than ending payments when a child turns 18.

“We did the best that we could,” said Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur, the Ville Platte Democrat who handles the budget in the Senate.

If enough taxes aren’t passed by lawmakers to pay for the budget proposal, certain portions of the bill would take pro-rata, across-the-board cuts. Those reductions would hit TOPS, college campuses and an array of departments, but health care services would be shielded from the slashing.

Even with the taxes, some areas still would take cuts to keep the numbers in balance. On the list for reductions are the Office of Juvenile Justice, the attorney general’s office, the agriculture department and the agency that oversees state parks and museums.

LaFleur said senators prioritized the areas they wanted to protect: “It’s taking money from somebody and giving it to another.”

Only Sen. John Milkovich, a Keithville Democrat, voted against the budget proposal. He pushed for hiring and pay freezes, along with funding cuts in some area that were rejected by senators.

Lawmakers are in a special session called by Edwards to close a budget gap caused by expiring temporary taxes. Louisiana is expected to bring in $648 million less next year, and the Democratic governor wants lawmakers to replace that amount.

Members of the majority-Republican Legislature don’t expect to approve all the money Edwards wants.

The House backed a sales tax bill that would renew one-third of an expiring 1 percent sales tax, eliminate some sales tax breaks and continue sales tax charges on business utilities.

Louisiana’s state sales tax rate currently is 5 percent, dropping to 4 percent on July 1. The House-passed bill would move the rate to 4.33 percent on July 1.

The Senate Finance Committee built its budget proposal off the assumption of a 4.5 percent sales tax rate. That’s not how the Senate version of the tax bill currently looks, but LaFleur said those changes would be discussed on the Senate floor.

The Senate budget proposal also assumes lawmakers will agree to divert $47 million in oil spill recovery money from state savings accounts to instead spend on general operating expenses.

___

Follow Melinda Deslatte on Twitter at http://twitter.com/melindadeslatte