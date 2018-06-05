BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The budget passed by Louisiana lawmakers in the final frantic minutes of the special session will steeply reduce spending across much of state government and college campuses next month.

Gov. John Bel Edwards intends to call another special session, hoping to reach a deal with lawmakers that would add more money into the spending plan for the financial year beginning July 1.

It remains uncertain if the tax stalemate will end.

State officials Tuesday were sifting through the budget, trying to make sense of what will get money.

Lawmakers raised $500 million less than the budget proposed to spend, so the TOPS tuition program, colleges, the child-welfare agency, public safety programs and other items face cuts.

Edwards hasn’t said if he’ll veto the budget and ask lawmakers to try again.