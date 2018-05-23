BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law Louisiana’s first government-wide policy against sexual harassment.

The law requires state and local government agencies to enact anti-sexual-harassment policies that include a process for handling complaints, a ban against retaliation when someone files a complaint and mandatory prevention training each year. The requirements will take effect Jan. 1, though agencies are encouraged to enact them sooner.

Agency heads will have to compile annual reports documenting the number of employees who have completed the training requirements and the number of sexual harassment complaints received over the last year.

Edwards, a Democrat, announced Wednesday he had signed the measure by Rep. Barbara Carpenter, a Baton Rouge Democrat.

One of Edwards’ top aides resigned in November amid sexual harassment allegations.

House Bill 524: www.legis.la.gov