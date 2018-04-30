HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu home of a 92-year-old Hawaiian heiress many consider a princess was burglarized over the weekend.
Abigail Kawananakoa’s wife Veronica Gail Worth tells The Associated Press they were home when a man entered their house Sunday morning.
Worth says he took a Louis Vuitton dog carrier. She says he took other items, including a coronation medal the king of Tonga gave Kawananakoa.
Worth says police were able to identify a suspect from surveillance footage. Police have opened a first-degree burglary case.
Kawananakoa, who celebrated her birthday this month, is embroiled in a legal battle for control over her $215 million estate. Her longtime former lawyer persuaded a judge to appoint him as trustee, arguing a stroke over the summer left her impaired. Kawananakoa claims she’s fine.