MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lottery officials say two residents have claimed their Powerball winnings, to the tune of $1 million each.

The Star Tribune reports that the two lucky contestants, who won on separate drawings, had the correct numbers selected but each of them missed the Powerball number.

Sobhi Elgharabawi, of Maplewood, won the Nov. 18 drawing after buying his ticket at the Robbinsdale Food Market. Jean Davis, of Waverly, won the Nov. 22 drawing after buying her ticket at the Pit Stop in Howard Lake.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold in Minnesota, 43 other states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays. The jackpot grows with each drawing without a winner.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com