CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Lottery says 55 communities have voted at their town meetings in favor of setting up the electronic bingo game keno, which would help fund full-day kindergarten.

A total of 71 communities voted on keno this month.

The cities of Berlin, Claremont, Franklin, Laconia, Manchester, Nashua, and Somersworth approved keno during municipal elections last year, allowing the New Hampshire Lottery to launch the new game in December.

Currently, more than 50 establishments offer keno. Sales statewide have exceeded $2.8 million.