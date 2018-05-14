HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters have a lot to think about when they hit the polls for the primary election, including a hotly contested Republican primary for governor to decide who will challenge Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

Also on Tuesday’s card are a Republican primary to pick who will take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in the fall and a slew of U.S. House races in the wake of the landmark court-ordered redistricting. At the state level, there are contested primaries for lieutenant governor in both parties and a host of open seats in the state Legislature.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and elections officials emphasize that the redistricting decision did not change where anyone in the state will be voting.