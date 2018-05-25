NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — A popular New Hampshire attraction near the White Mountain National Forest is open for the first time since a major forest fire forced an early closure last year.

The fire started last fall on a cliff in Kinsman Ridge over the Lost River Gorge. The 70-acre brush fire spread into the White Mountains and continued to smolder for several weeks until heavy precipitation arrived.

WMUR -TV reports that a trail out of the Lost River Gorge is permanently closed because of concerns over unstable footing and loose rock falling from the burned cliff above.