RENO, Nev. (AP) — The former congresswoman Sen. Dean Heller defeated in 2012 is urging Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen to avoid the same mistakes she made as Rosen bids to unseat the Nevada Republican in November.

Shelley Berkley is a Las Vegas Democrat who served in Congress 14 years before losing the race to Heller six years ago.

She said during a recent appearance on Nevada Newsmakers she has advised Rosen against letting others run her campaign for her.

Berkley says she allowed national Democratic media experts to run her U.S. Senate campaign in 2012. She said her usual outgoing and glib style was muffled by her campaign. She ended up narrowly losing to Heller.

Rosen defeated Republican challenger Danny Tarkanian in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District in 2016. Tarkanian is challenging Heller in this year’s GOP Senate primary.