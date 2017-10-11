LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles will pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who was struck by a car in a Hollywood crosswalk and left with permanent brain damage.
The Los Angeles Times reports that the City Council voted Wednesday to approve a settlement with John Victoria and his mother.
Victoria was hit in a marked crosswalk on Franklin Avenue four years ago and was in a coma for months.
The lawsuit argued that the intersection was poorly designed, warning signs were obscured and traffic laws weren’t properly enforced.
Los Angeles has settled a string of costly lawsuits involving the state of its roads. Last week, the council approved a $7.5-million payment to a bicyclist who was paralyzed when he crashed after hitting uneven pavement.