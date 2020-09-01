Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a Black man who they said had a handgun Monday afternoon after a stop turned into a violent altercation, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County deputies handcuffed the man after firing at him several times in Westmont, a South Los Angeles neighborhood. The aftermath of the shooting was recorded by bystanders, who protested the authorities’ deadly use of force. As the day turned to evening, a crowd of protesters gathered at the site of the shooting.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the man, who was not immediately identified, had been riding a bicycle when deputies tried to stop him. The reason for the stop was a code violation related to bicycle riding, according to the department, which did not elaborate on the nature of the violation.

The man fled, and deputies chased him, the department said. When they caught up with the man near West 109th Place and Budlong Avenue around 3:30 p.m., a fight began.

At a news conference, Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the man had “punched one of the officers in the face” and dropped some items he had been holding. “The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semi-automatic handgun, at which time” a deputy opened fire, he said.

The Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was under investigation by multiple entities, including the district attorney’s office and the Internal Affairs Bureau, which is standard practice when a civilian is killed by an officer.

The shooting took place about 4 miles north of where Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies fatally shot an 18-year-old Latino man five times in the back in June in Gardena, use of force that the man’s family contends had been unjustified.

Hours after the shooting on Monday, more than 100 people congregated at the scene. Protesters standing behind yellow tape held up raised fists and signs like “Black Lives Matter,” “Defund the Police” and “Resign All LASD.”

There was one arrest for unlawful assembly, Deputy Tracy Koerner, a spokesman for the department, said Tuesday morning.