LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second largest school district in the U.S. is paying $22 million to settle lawsuits by 16 current and former students who say they were sexually abused.
Attorneys for the victims said Wednesday the Los Angeles Unified School District will pay $14 million to nine girls who say they were abused by Ronnie Lee Roman, a former youth services coach at Cahuenga Elementary School.
The district will pay $8 million to seven boys who say they were abused by Jaime Jimenez, a former football coach at Franklin High School.
Roman is serving 105 years in prison and Jimenez more than 36 years after they were convicted in the cases.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Jacksonville shooting suspect appeared to be targeting specific gamers, police say
- She may be world's oldest person, but 117-year-old is too busy to care VIEW
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- New law to make California first state to end bail
- Under pressure, Trump tersely recognizes McCain, lowers flag WATCH
The district says “student safety is always of utmost concern” and it has strengthened protections for its students.