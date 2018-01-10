LOS ANGELES (AP) — The storm that hit Southern California on Tuesday dropped 1.45 inches (3.7 centimeters) of rain on downtown Los Angeles, which had barely received any rain in months and is still far from normal.
The rain raised the total since the Oct. 1 start of the water year to 1.89 inches (4.8 centimeters), leaving a deficit of just over 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) for this time of year.
In San Diego, rainfall totaled 1.57 inches (4 centimeters) compared to the Jan. 9 normal of 0.06 inch (1.5 millimeters).
Forecasters say the cold front that swept through Southern California has moved on to Arizona, and there will be sharp reversal in conditions as high pressure builds. Los Angeles-area temperatures will hit the 80s by Saturday.
