LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers responding to a report of a woman screaming ended up delivering a baby.
The officers were sent to a Main Street apartment building Monday afternoon and found the woman on the fifth floor. Her water had already broken.
Nineteen-year Officer Clinton Popham, six-month Officer Francisco Muro and four other officers jumped into action, first having to convince the woman to lie down.
Popham tells KABC-TV he coached the woman to push, which she did, and the baby came straight out.
Neighbors brought blankets and the baby girl was wrapped up and brought to her mother before being taken to the hospital.
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/