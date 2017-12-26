Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers responding to a report of a woman screaming ended up delivering a baby.

The officers were sent to a Main Street apartment building Monday afternoon and found the woman on the fifth floor. Her water had already broken.

Nineteen-year Officer Clinton Popham, six-month Officer Francisco Muro and four other officers jumped into action, first having to convince the woman to lie down.

Popham tells KABC-TV he coached the woman to push, which she did, and the baby came straight out.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Neighbors brought blankets and the baby girl was wrapped up and brought to her mother before being taken to the hospital.

___

Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/

The Associated Press