Officials in Los Angeles are set to consider mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for students ages 12 and up in the city’s public school system, the second-largest district in the country.

It would be by far the largest school district in the country to take this step, with experts and officials across the country worried the surging and highly contagious delta variant could upend yet another school year.

Already, many school districts mandate vaccination for school staffers, and in California the requirement is statewide. Many companies have done the same, and President Joe Biden on Thursday was expected to sign an order requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated.

Some systems are offering coronavirus vaccinations in schools, and some have mandated vaccinations for student-athletes. But a requirement for all students is far more sweeping.

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education will vote Thursday afternoon on the resolution. It would require students 12 and older who participate in in-person extracurricular programs to receive their first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Oct. 3 and their second by the end of that month. All other students 12 and up would need to get their first dose by Nov. 21 and their second by mid-December.

The resolution cites a rising number of pediatric hospitalizations and rising case counts, as well as the urgency of keeping schools operating in person after more than a year of mostly remote education.

Most members of the seven-person board have said they will back the measure or are leaning toward it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The rules, if adopted, could be challenged in court and would be likely to face resistance from at least some parents and students.

Another school district in Los Angeles County, Culver City Unified, has already adopted a student mandate. But action by Los Angeles Unified, with more than 600,000 students, could have ripple effects elsewhere.

The country’s biggest school district, in New York City, has mandated coronavirus vaccinations for staffers with limited exemptions, but not for students. The proposed mandate in Los Angeles would allow for some “qualified and approved exemptions,” although it is not clear how those would be decided.

Some schools have hesitated to mandate vaccinations, because vaccines have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for children ages 12 to 15 only on an emergency basis. The agency is expected to grant full approval soon, which could persuade other officials to adopt mandates.

School officials in Los Angeles reported that as of Tuesday there were 1,385 active coronavirus cases in the district, which tests students regularly for the virus and also requires masks. But only four infections were linked to on-campus spread, according to a Times tracker.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health reported 57.8 percent of 12-to-18-year-olds attending district schools had received at least one vaccine dose by late August, leaving some 175,000 eligible students unvaccinated. Students and staffers are already required to wear masks on campuses.

The Washington Post’s Hannah Knowles contributed to this report.