LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cost of managing Los Angeles’ homeless crisis is soaring.

Mayor Eric Garcetti plans to propose spending $430 million in the year that begins July 1 on housing and other services for thousands of people living on the streets in the nation’s second largest city.

That’s more than double the amount the city is spending in the current year.

Even at a time when the economy has been healthy, homeless encampments have spread widely across Los Angeles.

The mayor will detail his plans Monday in a speech to City Council.

Those plans include investing millions of new dollars for temporary housing, along with more funds for cleaning up neighborhoods.

Most of the $430 million will come from borrowing authorized by voters in 2016 to address homelessness.