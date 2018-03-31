ASHVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama authorities say a plane crash has killed a pilot from Los Angeles.
WVTM-TV reports that he was identified late Friday as 52-year-old Brett James Leistyna.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office identified him after the wreckage of his plane was found Friday evening near Ashville.
The Civil Air Patrol’s Alabama Wing says the Cessna 182 had been reported missing Wednesday, after losing contact with air traffic control at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport shortly after takeoff from Gadsden, in northeast Alabama.
It had been heading to New Orleans, about 370 miles (595 kilometers) south-southwest of Gadsden.
The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating.
The Civil Air Patrol’s search on Thursday was limited by bad weather.
Information from: WVTM-TV, http://www.nbc13.com/index.html