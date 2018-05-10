LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has found two Los Angeles police officers liable for damages in the fatal 2015 shooting of a homeless black man on Skid Row.
City News Service reports jurors in the federal civil trial over the death of Charly “Africa” Keunang on Thursday cleared a third officer and the city of Los Angeles of any liability.
The panel is due back in court later in the afternoon to begin the damages phase of the trial — although attorneys for both sides are meeting to discuss a possible settlement.
The Los Angeles district attorney in 2016 decided not to charge officers with a crime. Prosecutors said the shooting was justified because Keunang had reached for an officer’s gun.
Video of the shooting prompted protests in the city.