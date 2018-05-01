LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man is going to prison for killing four family members and trying to make the slaughter look like a murder-suicide.
Saulo Alvarado was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without possibility of parole.
Prosecutors say Alvarado murdered his father, stepmother and two half-brothers in their Hyde Park apartment in 1999. The brothers were 16 and 4 years old.
Alvarado also was convicted of molesting a then-underage family member.
Prosecutors say Alvarado, who was 16 at the time, shot his relatives in the head, then planted a gun in one brother’s hand.
Authorities say the case was closed for 14 years until a survivor came forward with new information.
Alvarado, who’d been deported to Guatemala after a 2003 rape conviction, was extradited in 2015.