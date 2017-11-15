LOS ANGELES (AP) — A South Los Angeles man has been arrested for allegedly making online bomb threats that forced the evacuation of the Inglewood Courthouse.
John Hale was arrested Wednesday on a federal indictment. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney.
Federal prosecutors say that over several days in May, Hale sent messages to a Los Angeles County sheriff’s website warning that bombs had been planted in patrol cars at the Inglewood courthouse sheriff’s station.
In two cases, the courthouse was evacuated but no explosives were found.
Hale also allegedly sent warning messages about a nearby school and a business and allegedly falsely fingered a businessman in a message to the FBI.
Some messages referred to the Islamic State group but authorities say they haven’t linked Hale to international terrorism.