LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles man has been convicted of killing four family members and trying to make the slaughter appear to be a murder-suicide.
Saulo Alvarado was convicted Monday of murdering his father, stepmother and two half-brothers in their Hyde Park apartment in 1999. The brothers were 16 and 4 years old.
Alvarado also was convicted of molesting a then-underage family member.
Prosecutors say Alvarado, who was 16 at the time, shot his relatives in the head, then planted a gun in one brother’s hand to make it appear he’d committed murder-suicide.
Prosecutors say Alvarado committed the crimes because he didn’t feel loved by the family.
He was deported to Guatemala after a 2003 rape conviction but extradited in 2015.
Alvarado could face life in prison without chance of parole.