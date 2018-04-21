LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles high school has won the national Academic Decathlon, defeating competitors from across the country.
The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday it’s the seventh time in the last two decades that El Camino Real Charter High School has won the event.
The school’s nine-student team scored 54,531.2 out of a possible 60,000 points in the competition in Frisco, Texas.
More than 600 students gathered there to compete over the last three days in academic contests in 10 categories.
The team is scheduled to return to California late Saturday.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/