Nation & WorldSports Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of NL Championship Series to advance to World Series Originally published October 19, 2017 at 8:15 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Game 5 of NL Championship Series to advance to World Series. The Associated Press Next StoryAustralia dismisses North Korea letter as rant against Trump Previous StoryOakland gets new fire chief in wake of fatal warehouse blaze