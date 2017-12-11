ARTESIA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities say deputies fatally shot a man who attacked them with a knife, cutting their hands.
Sheriff’s officials say the deputies initially responded late Sunday in Artesia to a call about a suspicious man in an SUV peering into parked vehicles.
A second call reported the man had driven onto a lawn, abandoned the SUV and fought with someone before walking away.
Deputy Kelvin Moody says when deputies located the man he was uncooperative and then physically attacked them.
After deputies tried to use a stun gun on the man, he armed himself with a knife. Moody says that’s when deputies opened fire, hitting the suspect once. He died at the scene.
Two deputies suffered cuts to their hands.