LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy arrested in September on suspicion of sexually assaulting two female inmates is now accused of attacking a third woman inside the same jail.
Giancarlo Scotti was arrested Sept. 13 on suspicion of rape and other charges for alleged assaults inside Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.
But in a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday, a third woman accuses Scotti of forcing her to perform oral sex on him at least a month before his arrest.
The Los Angeles Times reports the inmate, who was pregnant at the time of the alleged assault, was not among the women Scotti was accused of attacking in September.
Scotti, who has declined comment to the Times, has not been charged. Prosecutors are still reviewing the case presented by sheriff’s officials.
___
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/