LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles congressman says he’s the unnamed target of a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse of a teenage girl and his lawyer vehemently denies the allegations.

Attorney Patricia Glaser said Thursday that Rep. Tony Cardenas is sickened by the “horrific allegations” that she said were “100 percent, categorically untrue.”

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court says the girl was molested in 2007 by an elected politician in the city. Cardenas was a city councilman at the time.

The lawsuit claims the Democrat gave the 16-year-old girl a peculiar-tasting cup of water while they were playing golf. She says she collapsed after drinking it and the man fondled her while driving her to the hospital.

Glaser says the woman is the daughter of a disgruntled former Cardenas employee.