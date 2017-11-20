LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The Los Alamos Public Schools board is facing heat for over a proposal aimed at protecting immigrant students amid fears of increased federal immigration enforcement.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports opponents of the measure spoke out last week and said the policy change would result in more immigrants in the country illegally coming to Los Alamos schools.

Los Alamos resident Greg White told the board he had not heard of federal immigration agents coming onto school grounds and didn’t see the point of the policy.

Board member Stephan Boerigter says the proposal was “political posturing.”

The proposed resolution calls for school employees not to keep any records showing that information after admission.

___

Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com