LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The Los Alamos Public Schools board is considering a policy aimed at protecting immigrant students amid fears of increased federal enforcement.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports board members are scheduled Thursday to discuss a proposal that spells out how school staff should react if federal immigration agents come on campus without a warrant.
Under the proposal, staff is to notify the superintendent and not give agents any information on the students’ whereabouts.
A separate resolution calls for school employees not to keep any records showing that information after admission.
___
Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com