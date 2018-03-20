LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Workers at Los Alamos National Laboratory have finished treating more than two dozen drums of waste that contained nitrate salts similar to one that caused a 2014 radiation release at the federal government’s underground repository.

The U.S. Energy Department on Tuesday announced the treatment of the 27 drums.

The containers of nitrate salt waste had not previously been treated so over the last three months crews mixed the waste with water and an inert material to neutralize the combustible characteristic of the salts.

In the case of the one container that ruptured in 2014, that waste had been mistakenly mixed with organic cat litter, resulting in a chemical reaction and the radiation release that forced southern New Mexico’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant to close for nearly three years.

Federal officials say the latest treatment effort marks another milestone for Los Alamos.