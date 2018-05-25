WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island transportation officials say as many as 18 vehicles were damaged when a metal plate came loose during bridge construction on Interstate 95.
Most of the vehicles suffered blown tires.
State police say the trouble began at about 4 a.m. Friday when the construction plate came loose in the northbound lanes near the East Greenwich-Warwick line.
Both lanes were closed at one point, causing major backups.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows VIEW
- Trump cancels summit with Kim; North Korea still wants talks VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Mauled in Montana woods, grizzly-bear researcher walks 2 miles with fractured skull for help
- George Zimmerman tells court he's $2.5 million in debt
No injuries were reported.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said it would process claims for vehicle damage.
Director Peter Alviti tells WPRO-AM the steel plates are bolted to the bridge deck but somehow came loose.