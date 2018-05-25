Share story

By
The Associated Press

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island transportation officials say as many as 18 vehicles were damaged when a metal plate came loose during bridge construction on Interstate 95.

Most of the vehicles suffered blown tires.

State police say the trouble began at about 4 a.m. Friday when the construction plate came loose in the northbound lanes near the East Greenwich-Warwick line.

Both lanes were closed at one point, causing major backups.

No injuries were reported.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said it would process claims for vehicle damage.

Director Peter Alviti tells WPRO-AM the steel plates are bolted to the bridge deck but somehow came loose.

