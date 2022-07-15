When President Donald Trump chose Saudi Arabia in 2017 for the first overseas trip of his presidency, the Saudis were so overjoyed that they turned his visit into a pro-American extravaganza.

They projected giant American and Saudi flags on the facade of a luxury hotel. They put Trump up in a palace. American flags were hung on lampposts along strips of highway.

President Joe Biden’s visit to the kingdom Friday evening was less jubilant, not least because he vowed during his election campaign to treat Saudi Arabia like a “pariah” for its human rights violations, bruising the feelings of a longtime U.S. partner. The kingdom’s conduct in the war in Yemen and the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in 2018 have been notable points of contention.

None of those issues clouded Trump’s visit. The Saudis fully embraced him from the start, hoping to have warmer ties with him than with President Barack Obama. They expanded his visit into a summit of Islamic nations attended by heads of state and other top officials from dozens of countries.

A transformation of the capital, Riyadh, showcased a Saudi fondness for American culture. The Saudi Harley-Davidson club held a booze-free biker rally. Country singer Toby Keith performed for a full house of Saudi fans, all of them men.

Advertising

Perhaps the best-known image of that trip came out of a visit to a center for countering extremism, where Trump, King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt laid their hands on a glowing orb. Photos of that moment spawned numerous memes.

The visit concluded with Trump and other senior officials joining King Salman and the rest of his Saudi hosts in a traditional sword dance.

The attention lavished on Trump laid the groundwork for the cozy ties the Saudis were seeking, an investment that paid off for the kingdom throughout Trump’s presidency.

When Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab neighbors imposed a blockade on Qatar, Trump initially praised the move, although he later worked to end the rift. He lifted restrictions on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, despite the long record of civilians being killed in Saudi bombings in Yemen. And Trump became Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s most ardent defender in Washington after the killing of Khashoggi, arguing that arms sales to the kingdom gave Americans jobs that should not be jeopardized because of human rights.

Crown Prince Mohammed also grew close to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, communicating with him directly via WhatsApp and sometimes meeting with him out of earshot of State Department note-takers, leaving other branches of the government in the dark about what they discussed.

That relationship, too, appears to have paid dividends, this time for Kushner. Six months after leaving the White House, he secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia for his new private equity fund.