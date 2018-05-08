GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — Some students in northern Michigan know how to trap a wayward bear.

Welding students at Kirtland Community College have built a bear trap and trailer for the Department of Natural Resources. The Petoskey News-Review says it will be the seventh in the Lower Peninsula.

Traps are set in areas where bears have moved too close to people. Several pounds of bacon are placed inside a large steel tube. When the bear grabs the snack, it triggers a flap that closes the trap.

Welding instructor Daron Shimel says the project took 70 hours. Rich McQuarrie, a new Kirtland graduate, says the trap was tougher than the practice assignments. He says, “I wanted the challenge”

