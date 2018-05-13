Share story

By
The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s spring moose survey is about to close.

The public has been asked to submit photos of moose taken in New Hampshire from May 1 through May 15. The department monitors moose during the spring to evaluate tick loads.

Images submitted should show one whole side of the moose. Photos may be from regular cameras, smartphones, or trail cameras.

___

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

For more information: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MoosePhotoSurvey2018

The Associated Press