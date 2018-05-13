CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s spring moose survey is about to close.
The public has been asked to submit photos of moose taken in New Hampshire from May 1 through May 15. The department monitors moose during the spring to evaluate tick loads.
Images submitted should show one whole side of the moose. Photos may be from regular cameras, smartphones, or trail cameras.
For more information: www.surveymonkey.com/r/MoosePhotoSurvey2018