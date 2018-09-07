BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A high school student’s appearance behind President Donald Trump at a Montana campaign rally was widely shared on social media after the 17-year-old made a series of facial expressions that looked a lot like, well, a teenager reacting to a rambling politician in a suit.

Internet users were quick to ascribe meaning to the student’s raised eyebrows, his knowing smiles and pursed lips, variously interpreting the looks as disbelief, disinterest or hostility.

The Billings Gazette identified him Friday as Tyler Linfesty, a senior at Billings’ West High School.

Linfesty, dubbed “#plaidshirt guy” on Twitter, says he was surprised to be picked to stand behind Trump at Thursday’s rally in Billings. He says he was told to smile and clap but “had to be honest with my views.”