JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the University of Mississippi Medical Center is telling graduates to “look for the joy” as they start their careers in health professions.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, who is a physician, is vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. During commencement Friday in Jackson, she told graduates to learn from one another and to learn from “the greatest teachers of all — the patients.”

The medical center awarded degrees to 930 graduates. That includes 134 who earned a doctor of medicine degree, 52 who earned a doctor of dental medicine degree and 414 who earned a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree or doctoral degree in nursing.