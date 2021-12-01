Tim Phillips, a longtime Republican operative who wielded significant influence as president of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch-backed advocacy group that helped fuel the tea party movement, has been forced out of the organization, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Phillips, 57, did not respond to a request for comment. A biography page on AFP’s website had been removed as of Wednesday evening. An archived version described him as “one of the nation’s premier grassroots organizers with 33 years of experience, including presidential, gubernatorial and congressional races, as well as state legislative, local and issue-advocacy campaigns.” He had served as president of AFP since 2006, according to the since-deleted bio.

AFP leaders also did not respond to requests for comment. But the group provided a statement from Mark Holden, its board chairman, to the conservative Washington Examiner news site.

“While the underlying issues involved are personal in nature, Tim’s actions violate our core principles and make it impossible for him to continue in this role,” Holden said in the statement. “This has caught us all by surprise. But we believe Tim’s departure is necessary for him, his loved ones, and for AFP.”

Phillips also provided a statement to the news site, saying, “This morning, I announced my resignation as president of Americans for Prosperity in order to focus on some challenging personal matters that require my full attention.”

Phillips, who cut his teeth as chief of staff to former Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., became one of the most visible faces of the conservative movement in his role at AFP — cultivating donors, working with candidates, headlining conferences and building grassroots power.

As the main political arm of the Koch network, whose libertarian bent sometimes put it at odds with new currents in the GOP, AFP sat out of some high-profile races of the Trump era in a bid to demonstrate its independence.

But the group, registered as a nonprofit, was no less successful raising money. In 2018, the last year for which tax records are available on the IRS website, AFP had revenue of $96.5 million. It does not have to disclose its donors.