OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A family-owned printing company that has occupied much of a city block north of downtown Omaha for eight decades plans to downsize and make room for loft-style residential units and other commercial space.

One of three side-by-side Automatic Printing buildings that line the block between 17th and 18th streets will be converted in a $1.2 million renovation project, the Omaha World-Herald reported .

Faced with declining sales, brother and sister Mike Prescott and Julie Prescott Burgess — grandchildren of founder Anton Piskac — are parceling out the company property and transforming parts into the kind of space that’s increasingly popular in urban cores.

A future phase proposes that new commercial space be carved out of the middle warehouse. A baker, coffeehouse or other merchant would sell wares from a street-level storefront while the top floor would be converted to another residence with a rooftop deck.

Main printing operations will continue at the largest of the buildings.

While the siblings have been open to selling the dynasty started by their grandfather in 1935, offers have come short. They said that scaling back printing operation space, while keeping ownership of the real estate, made sense.

“It’s one of our strategies for holding onto our block here,” Prescott said. “We’re taking it apart in pieces, making it more manageable.”

Prescott, 56, who steers the company’s production, and Burgess, 58, who handles finances, will be partners in a separate legal entity created for the non-print-related buildings, and will pay rent to live in them.

