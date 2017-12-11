BOSTON (AP) — The host of one of NPR’s most successful programs has been suspended while the network investigates allegations that he engaged in “creepy” sex talks and gave unwanted hugs, neck and back rubs to 11 mostly young women and men who worked on the show.
The allegations against “On Point” host Tom Ashbrook were contained in a document and confirmed in multiple interviews by WBUR-FM , the Boston station that produces the show.
Ashbrook was put on leave last week.
In a text to the station, Ashbrook said: “I am sure that once the facts come out that people will see me for who I am — flawed but caring and decent in all my dealings with others.”
“On Point” is carried by more than 290 NPR stations. Ashbrook has hosted for 16 years.
___
Information from: WBUR-FM, http://www.wbur.org