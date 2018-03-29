MONROE, La. (AP) — A longtime Louisiana mayor was hospitalized this week, just before losing an election.

West Monroe Mayor Dave Norris has since been released and his son, Davy Norris, says he could return to work Monday. The News-Star cites a statement from the 77-year-old mayor saying his illness was unrelated to the election or any previous ailment. His son calls it “an acute condition.”

The News-Star reports Norris has been the state’s longest-serving mayor with 40 years on the job. But he was defeated in an election Saturday by Alderwoman Staci Albritton Mitchell, who won 60 percent of the vote. The mayor has congratulated Mitchell on her win and says he’s grateful for his 10 terms as mayor.

