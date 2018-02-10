LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Longtime Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner has announced he will run for a seventh term.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Wagner announced his re-election bid in a news release earlier this week.
Wagner, who has led the sheriff’s office for 23 years, says he would continue to emphasize law enforcement professionalism, technology enhancement and public service if elected to another term.
No one else has announced they plan to run for the sheriff’s position. People can file for county offices until March 1.
Wagner, a Republican, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, past president of the Nebraska Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates and past president of the Nebraska Sheriffs’ Association.
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com