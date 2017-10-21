BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kenneth Gros Louis, who was the longtime leader of Indiana University’s main campus in Bloomington, has died at age 80.
The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports university spokesman Ryan Piurek confirmed Gros Louis’s death.
He was chancellor of the Bloomington campus for 23 years over two stints before stepping down in 2006. He then spent five years as an ambassador for IU as the university chancellor.
Gros Louis joined the IU faculty in 1964 teaching comparative literature and English and later became dean of the College of Arts & Sciences.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
___
Information from: The Herald Times, http://www.heraldtimesonline.com