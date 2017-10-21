BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kenneth Gros Louis, who was the longtime leader of Indiana University’s main campus in Bloomington, has died at age 80.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times reports university spokesman Ryan Piurek confirmed Gros Louis’s death.

He was chancellor of the Bloomington campus for 23 years over two stints before stepping down in 2006. He then spent five years as an ambassador for IU as the university chancellor.

Gros Louis joined the IU faculty in 1964 teaching comparative literature and English and later became dean of the College of Arts & Sciences.

