WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 43-year era in Holy Cross athletics is coming to a close.
Longtime swimming and diving coach Barry Parenteau is retiring Friday.
Parenteau tells The Telegram & Gazette “it has been an honor, a privilege and a pleasure to coach some of the finest student-athletes in all of college athletics.”
Parenteau was fresh out of Bridgewater State College in 1975 when he was hired as the part-time coach of the women’s program at the Jesuit school in Worcester. He joined the staff full-time in 1983 as aquatics director of a newly opened swimming and diving facility. He took over the men’s program in 1996 when his father, Paul, retired.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW
- USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor closed indefinitely
Holy Cross athletics director Nathan Pine says Parenteau will be missed “but his legacy will live on.”
___
Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com