WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 43-year era in Holy Cross athletics is coming to a close.

Longtime swimming and diving coach Barry Parenteau is retiring Friday.

Parenteau tells The Telegram & Gazette “it has been an honor, a privilege and a pleasure to coach some of the finest student-athletes in all of college athletics.”

Parenteau was fresh out of Bridgewater State College in 1975 when he was hired as the part-time coach of the women’s program at the Jesuit school in Worcester. He joined the staff full-time in 1983 as aquatics director of a newly opened swimming and diving facility. He took over the men’s program in 1996 when his father, Paul, retired.

Holy Cross athletics director Nathan Pine says Parenteau will be missed “but his legacy will live on.”

