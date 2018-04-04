GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A local politician elected to represent residents of Green Bay for 40 years has been voted out of office.

WLUK-TV reports Guy Zima lost both his seats on the Green Bay City Council and the Brown County Board in Tuesday’s election. Brian Johnson will be taking Zima’s seat on the council.

Zima has been opponent of Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt who says he won’t miss him. Schmitt previously announced his current term would be his last.

