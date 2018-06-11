PHOENIX (AP) — A bipartisan coalition of the Phoenix City Council has unanimously selected Councilwoman Thelda Williams to be temporary mayor until a special election is held.

Greg Stanton stepped aside as Phoenix mayor last month to run for a U.S. congressional seat.

The council coalition voted Monday on Williams’ temporary appointment. She will continue to represent the city’s District 1 while also serving as mayor.

A special election to choose a new, permanent mayor will be held Nov. 6. A runoff will be held March 12, 2019 if needed.

Williams has been the District 1 representative since 2008, and previously served on the council from 1989 to 1996.